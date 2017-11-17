This Netflix Movie Is The Only Thing I Will Watch This Holiday Season

The world is a tough place right now. Every day brings a new allegation of sexual harassment, a new betrayal by an icon we held dear, a new crisis to be broken down, analyzed, and reported.
But friends, I am here with joyous news; Christmas news! I am basically the spirit of Christmas. Why, you ask? Because I have found the one movie that will get us all through this difficult time. It's called A Christmas Prince, and it looks perfect.
The Netflix tagline should tell you all you need to know: "Royalty. Romance. And a really handsome prince. He's her most important assignment to date."
Advertisement
Yes! This is basically the Julia Stiles classic, The Prince & Me, but with twinkly lights and presents! It even involves a fake country called Aldovia, which is just different enough from The Princess Diaries' Genovia to be believable.
Just to get you in the mood, let's take a brief look at the trailer. The first words are literally: "Forget fashion week, what do you know about the royal family of Aldovia?"
I am H.O.O.K.E.D.
A Christmas Prince tells the story of Amber (Rose McIver), an intrepid but undervalued New York reporter who gets sent on assignment to Aldovia — which looks like the inside of a snowglobe — as a fake nanny to get the dirt on playboy Prince Richard's (Ben Lamb) scandalous antics. Shenanigans ensue, including lines like "I'm actually inside the palace," breaking of royal vases, a makeover montage, and even a sassy younger sister with Shirley Temple curls (Honor Kneafsey) to give wise advice once the two fall in love, as will inevitably happen. I am so excited about this movie that I'm even willing to forgive the fact that it totally falls into the female-journalist-sleeping-with-her-source trope.
The fact that all this happens at Christmas is just the star on top of the merry Netflix tree.
But the best news of all? This instant holiday classic is available to stream today! Cancel all your plans — the royals are waiting.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement