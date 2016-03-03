The Real Problem

So what’s my hangup? It's this: Name a movie or TV show you’ve seen where a male journalist has sex with a source in order to break a story or otherwise advance his career. Drawing a blank? That’s because the portrait of the journalism industry that Hollywood presents is one in which male journalists are completely capable of doing their jobs without dropping trou — while female journalists seem to have an awfully hard time getting the job done without shedding their clothes.



This genre-sprawling cliché usually falls into one of two equally offensive categories — and they pop up in quality films, many of which I enjoyed. Unfortunately, the fact is that taken as a whole, these films suggest that women make sucky journalists. And I'm so over it.



Scenario One: Why Profile Your Subject When You Can Fall For Him?

In this case, the woman is simply so devoid of journalistic integrity or drive that she welcomes the conflict of interest of sleeping with her subject — or she avoids that dilemma entirely by giving up the whole story for him. Shonda Rhimes, of all people, illustrated a perfect example of this on Scandal just last week. A highly respected, Pulitzer Prize-winning D.C. journalist (Annabeth Gish) assigned to profile the President (Tony Goldwyn) ends up spreading her legs for the Commander In Chief instead of interviewing him. She trashes the story altogether — who needs that byline when you can settle for Oval Office sexcapades?