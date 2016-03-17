This story was originally published on February 8, 2016.



Sex is everywhere in movies and on television. Some women in Hollywood are willing to bare it all on screen, but how often are the characters they portray actually enjoying the act? As the documentary This Film Is Not Yet Rated points out, a movie that features a woman enjoying sex (particularly if she is on the receiving end of oral sex) is likely to get slapped with an NC-17 rating (meanwhile, violent, blood-splattering movies still walk away with an R-rating). The 2010 indie drama Blue Valentine was threatened with an NC-17 rating, because Ryan Gosling goes down on Michelle Williams. Clutch your pearls and shield your eyes, citizens!



A full-on female orgasm rarely turns up on screen, but that doesn’t mean we never get to see gals — ahem — really enjoying themselves on-screen. To which we say, yes, yes...YES!



Here are 21 female characters having the best sex of their lives.