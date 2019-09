This Netflix Film Is The Only Thing I Will Watch This Christmas Season

A Christmas Prince tells the story of Amber (Rose McIver), an intrepid but undervalued New York reporter who gets sent on assignment to Aldovia — which looks like the inside of a snowglobe — as a fake nanny to get the dirt on playboy Prince Richard's (Ben Lamb) scandalous antics. Shenanigans ensue, including lines like "I'm actually inside the palace," breaking of royal vases, a makeover montage, and even a sassy younger sister with Shirley Temple curls (Honor Kneafsey) to give wise advice once the two fall in love, as will inevitably happen. I am so excited about this movie that I'm even willing to forgive the fact that it totally falls into the female-journalist-sleeping-with-her-source trope.