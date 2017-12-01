Long story short, the prince (Ben Lamb, really not doing it for me in the slightest) and Amber fall for one another. Still, there’s the wee problem of her lying about her identity and trying to write a story about the real prince, the man behind the playboy image, at the request of the princess, who wises up to Amber’s real identity basically the moment they meet. (Maybe she should be in charge of palace security.) It all comes to a head at a Christmas ball (where else?) that also serves as Prince Richard’s coronation, and therefore allows someone to literally call him a “Christmas Prince,” the lovely title of the movie. Except, since he’s being made king on Christmas, shouldn’t it be A Christmas King? Semantics, I suppose. It doesn’t have the same romantic ring to it.