The Powerful Men Taken Down By Accusations Of Sexual Assault Or Harassment In The Past Year Alone

Weinstein later lambasted The Times' reporting in an interview with Page Six Thursday evening, adding that he's going to sue the paper for $50 million. This even though Weinstein offered a sort of confession in a statement he gave to The Times following the original article's publication. "I came of age in the '60s and '70s, when all the rules about behaviors and workplaces were different. That was the culture then," he wrote. "I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it." Then he inexplicably quoted Jay Z and ended on his promise to fight the NRA. His lawyer said Friday this did not imply an admission of sexual harassment.