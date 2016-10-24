These Are The Women Who Have Accused Donald Trump Of Sexual Assault

At least a dozen women have come forward and accused Donald Trump of sexual assault or sexual misconduct.
According to The Associated Press, Trump has categorically denied most of the incidents and has said that he will release evidence that disproves the claims "at an appropriate time." In some instances, he has not responded to the accusations.
Refinery29 reached out to the Trump campaign for comment on October 14, but had not heard back at the time of publication.
Ahead, we compiled a list of all the women who have accused Trump of sexual assault or sexual misconduct, based on court records or public statements. We will update this list as is appropriate and if new accusations come to light.
Caption: Summer Zervos, a former contestant on “The Apprentice,” is one of the women who has accused Donald Trump of sexual assault.
This article was originally published on October 15, 2016.
