These Are The Women Who Have Accused Donald Trump Of Sexual Assault

At least 11 women have come forward and accused Donald Trump of sexual assault or sexual misconduct, starting in 1992 with his ex-wife, Ivana Trump, and ending most recently with Summer Zervos, a former contestant on the fifth season of The Apprentice.
According to the Associated Press, Trump has categorically denied most of the incidents and has said that he will release evidence that disproves the claims "at an appropriate time." In some instances, he has not responded to the accusations.
Refinery29 reached out to the Trump campaign for comment on Friday, but had not heard back at the time of publication.
Below, we compiled a list of all the women who have accused Trump of sexual assault or sexual misconduct, based on court records or public statements. We will update this list as is appropriate and if new accusations come to light.
According to the Associated Press, Trump has categorically denied most of the incidents and has said that he will release evidence that disproves the claims "at an appropriate time." In some instances, he has not responded to the accusations.
Refinery29 reached out to the Trump campaign for comment on Friday, but had not heard back at the time of publication.
Below, we compiled a list of all the women who have accused Trump of sexual assault or sexual misconduct, based on court records or public statements. We will update this list as is appropriate and if new accusations come to light.
Advertisement
“
It wasn’t a sexual come-on. I don’t know why he did it. It was like just to prove that he could do it, and nothing would happen.
Kristin Anderson
”
Summer Zervos
During a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred, Zervos said that Trump sexually assaulted her on several occasions in 2007. She said in a statement that the first incident allegedly happened when she met with Trump in his office and he kissed her on the mouth without her consent.
The second assault allegedly happened when she she met with Trump at the Beverly Hills Hotel for business. Zervos said Trump grabbed her while she was sitting next to him, kissed her, and touched her breasts without her consent. Zervos says she stopped him and went on to have dinner with him.
Trump has yet to respond to the accusation.
During a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred, Zervos said that Trump sexually assaulted her on several occasions in 2007. She said in a statement that the first incident allegedly happened when she met with Trump in his office and he kissed her on the mouth without her consent.
The second assault allegedly happened when she she met with Trump at the Beverly Hills Hotel for business. Zervos said Trump grabbed her while she was sitting next to him, kissed her, and touched her breasts without her consent. Zervos says she stopped him and went on to have dinner with him.
Trump has yet to respond to the accusation.
Kristin Anderson
Anderson, who used to work as a model and makeup artist, told The Washington Post that Trump groped her in a Manhattan nightclub in the early 1990s. According to Anderson, the GOP candidate sat next to her in a couch and slid up his hand up her skirt, touching her vagina through her underwear.
“It wasn’t a sexual come-on. I don’t know why he did it. It was like just to prove that he could do it, and nothing would happen,” she told The Washington Post. “There was zero conversation. We didn’t even really look at each other. It was very random, very nonchalant on his part.”
According to CNN, a Trump spokeswoman said the story is a "total fabrication."
Anderson, who used to work as a model and makeup artist, told The Washington Post that Trump groped her in a Manhattan nightclub in the early 1990s. According to Anderson, the GOP candidate sat next to her in a couch and slid up his hand up her skirt, touching her vagina through her underwear.
“It wasn’t a sexual come-on. I don’t know why he did it. It was like just to prove that he could do it, and nothing would happen,” she told The Washington Post. “There was zero conversation. We didn’t even really look at each other. It was very random, very nonchalant on his part.”
According to CNN, a Trump spokeswoman said the story is a "total fabrication."
“
He was like an octopus. His hands were everywhere.
Jessica Leeds
”
Jessica Leeds
Leeds, now 74, says that three decades ago, she was assaulted by Trump during a flight to New York in which they were seating next to each other. Leeds recalls that about 45 minutes after the plane took off, Trump lifted the armrest that separated them and started touching her without her consent. She said he grabbed her breasts and also tried to put his hand up her skirt.
“He was like an octopus. His hands were everywhere,” she told The New York Times.
Trump denied the accusations and threatened to take legal action against the Times if the story is not retracted.
Leeds, now 74, says that three decades ago, she was assaulted by Trump during a flight to New York in which they were seating next to each other. Leeds recalls that about 45 minutes after the plane took off, Trump lifted the armrest that separated them and started touching her without her consent. She said he grabbed her breasts and also tried to put his hand up her skirt.
“He was like an octopus. His hands were everywhere,” she told The New York Times.
Trump denied the accusations and threatened to take legal action against the Times if the story is not retracted.
Advertisement
“
It was so inappropriate. I was so upset that he thought I was so insignificant that he could do that.
Rachel Crooks
”
Rachel Crooks
In 2005, Crooks was working as a receptionist for a real estate investment and development company in Trump Tower. She said that after introducing herself to Trump in an elevator, he began kissing her cheeks and then kissed her on the mouth without her consent.
“It was so inappropriate. I was so upset that he thought I was so insignificant that he could do that,” she told The New York Times.
At the time, Crooks was 22.
Trump denied the accusations and threatened to take legal action against the Times if the story is not retracted.
In 2005, Crooks was working as a receptionist for a real estate investment and development company in Trump Tower. She said that after introducing herself to Trump in an elevator, he began kissing her cheeks and then kissed her on the mouth without her consent.
“It was so inappropriate. I was so upset that he thought I was so insignificant that he could do that,” she told The New York Times.
At the time, Crooks was 22.
Trump denied the accusations and threatened to take legal action against the Times if the story is not retracted.
Mindy McGillivray
McGillivray says she was groped by Trump 13 years ago, when she was attending a concert at Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach Post reported. The 36-year-old says she was helping out a friend who was in charge of taking pictures of the concert when Trump assaulted her.
“All of a sudden, I felt a grab, a little nudge. I think it’s Ken’s camera bag, that was my first instinct. I turn around and there’s Donald. This was a pretty good nudge. More of a grab,” she said.
She added, “It was pretty close to the center of my butt. I was startled. I jumped."
Trump has yet to comment on this accusation, but CNN reported that his campaign was in the process of drafting a lawsuit against the Palm Beach Post.
McGillivray says she was groped by Trump 13 years ago, when she was attending a concert at Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach Post reported. The 36-year-old says she was helping out a friend who was in charge of taking pictures of the concert when Trump assaulted her.
“All of a sudden, I felt a grab, a little nudge. I think it’s Ken’s camera bag, that was my first instinct. I turn around and there’s Donald. This was a pretty good nudge. More of a grab,” she said.
She added, “It was pretty close to the center of my butt. I was startled. I jumped."
Trump has yet to comment on this accusation, but CNN reported that his campaign was in the process of drafting a lawsuit against the Palm Beach Post.
Cassandra Searles
The former beauty pageant contestant accused Trump of groping her and treating the Miss USA contestants as “cattle” in a Facebook post made earlier this summer:
“Do y’all remember that one time we had to do our onstage introductions, but this one guy treated us like cattle and made us do it again because we didn’t look him in the eyes? Do you also remember when he then proceeded to have us lined up so he could get a closer look at his property?”
According to Rolling Stone, she also commented, “He probably doesn’t want me telling the story about that time he continually grabbed my ass and invited me to his hotel room.”
Trump has yet to respond to this accusation.
The former beauty pageant contestant accused Trump of groping her and treating the Miss USA contestants as “cattle” in a Facebook post made earlier this summer:
“Do y’all remember that one time we had to do our onstage introductions, but this one guy treated us like cattle and made us do it again because we didn’t look him in the eyes? Do you also remember when he then proceeded to have us lined up so he could get a closer look at his property?”
According to Rolling Stone, she also commented, “He probably doesn’t want me telling the story about that time he continually grabbed my ass and invited me to his hotel room.”
Trump has yet to respond to this accusation.
Advertisement
“
Do you also remember when he then proceeded to have us lined up so he could get a closer look at his property?
Cassandra Searles
”
Natasha Stoynoff
In a People magazine essay, the journalist wrote that she had been sexually assaulted by Trump in 2005. The incident happened when she traveled to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property to interview him and his wife, Melania, for a feature story on the couple's first wedding anniversary.
The candidate told Stoynoff there was a magnificent room she had to see. That’s when he allegedly assaulted her.
“We walked into that room alone, and Trump shut the door behind us,” she wrote. “I turned around, and within seconds he was pushing me against the wall and forcing his tongue down my throat.”
A spokeswoman for Trump told People, “This never happened. There is no merit or veracity to this fabricated story.”
In a People magazine essay, the journalist wrote that she had been sexually assaulted by Trump in 2005. The incident happened when she traveled to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property to interview him and his wife, Melania, for a feature story on the couple's first wedding anniversary.
The candidate told Stoynoff there was a magnificent room she had to see. That’s when he allegedly assaulted her.
“We walked into that room alone, and Trump shut the door behind us,” she wrote. “I turned around, and within seconds he was pushing me against the wall and forcing his tongue down my throat.”
A spokeswoman for Trump told People, “This never happened. There is no merit or veracity to this fabricated story.”
“
I think there were a few other girls that he kissed on the mouth. I was like ‘Wow, that’s inappropriate.'
Temple Taggart McDowell
”
Temple Taggart McDowell
The former beauty contestant was only 21 when allegedly Trump kissed her twice without her consent. The incident reportedly happened when Taggart McDowell was introduced to the GOP candidate during her time as Miss Utah in 1997, the year he became the owner of the Miss USA pageant.
“He kissed me directly on the lips. I thought, Oh my God, gross. He was married to Marla Maples at the time. I think there were a few other girls that he kissed on the mouth. I was like, ‘Wow, that’s inappropriate,’” she told The New York Times.
Trump denies the accusations.
“I don't even know who she is," he said, according to NBC News. "She claims this took place in a public area. I never kissed her. I emphatically deny this ridiculous claim."
The former beauty contestant was only 21 when allegedly Trump kissed her twice without her consent. The incident reportedly happened when Taggart McDowell was introduced to the GOP candidate during her time as Miss Utah in 1997, the year he became the owner of the Miss USA pageant.
“He kissed me directly on the lips. I thought, Oh my God, gross. He was married to Marla Maples at the time. I think there were a few other girls that he kissed on the mouth. I was like, ‘Wow, that’s inappropriate,’” she told The New York Times.
Trump denies the accusations.
“I don't even know who she is," he said, according to NBC News. "She claims this took place in a public area. I never kissed her. I emphatically deny this ridiculous claim."
Advertisement
Jane Doe
An anonymous woman has accused Trump of raping her when she was only 13 years old, BuzzFeed News reported. According to the lawsuit, the candidate allegedly forced himself on the the plaintiff during a 1994 party hosted by the billionaire at the apartment of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Trump has denied the accusations.
An anonymous woman has accused Trump of raping her when she was only 13 years old, BuzzFeed News reported. According to the lawsuit, the candidate allegedly forced himself on the the plaintiff during a 1994 party hosted by the billionaire at the apartment of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Trump has denied the accusations.
Jill Harth
The makeup artist sued Trump in 1997, accusing him of sexually assaulting her in his daughter’s bedroom during a visit to Mar-a-Lago in 1993.
Harth allegedly met Trump in December of 1992 during a business presentation she held with her former partner, George Houraney. Since then, Hart says Trump allegedly made a series of unwanted sexual advances. One time during dinner, he groped her under the table.
According to her lawsuit, Harth says the 1993 incident was “attempted rape.” She later dropped the lawsuit.
Trump has categorically denied the accusations, calling them “meritless.”
The makeup artist sued Trump in 1997, accusing him of sexually assaulting her in his daughter’s bedroom during a visit to Mar-a-Lago in 1993.
Harth allegedly met Trump in December of 1992 during a business presentation she held with her former partner, George Houraney. Since then, Hart says Trump allegedly made a series of unwanted sexual advances. One time during dinner, he groped her under the table.
According to her lawsuit, Harth says the 1993 incident was “attempted rape.” She later dropped the lawsuit.
Trump has categorically denied the accusations, calling them “meritless.”
“
I turned around, and within seconds he was pushing me against the wall and forcing his tongue down my throat.
Natasha Stoynoff
”
Ivana Trump
In a 1992 deposition during the couple’s divorce proceedings, Ivana Trump said that after a particularly nasty argument, the GOP candidate forced himself on her. The deposition was made public in the 1993 biography Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump. Since then, Ivana Trump has changed her claims.
“During a deposition given by me in connection with my matrimonial case, I stated that my husband had raped me. [On] one occasion during 1989, Mr. Trump and I had marital relations in which he behaved very differently toward me than he had during our marriage,” she said in a 1993 statement, according to The Daily Beast.
She added, "As a woman, I felt violated, as the love and tenderness which he normally exhibited towards me was absent. I referred to this as a ‘rape,’ but I do not want my words to be interpreted in a literal or criminal sense.”
Trump denies the incident took place.
In a 1992 deposition during the couple’s divorce proceedings, Ivana Trump said that after a particularly nasty argument, the GOP candidate forced himself on her. The deposition was made public in the 1993 biography Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump. Since then, Ivana Trump has changed her claims.
“During a deposition given by me in connection with my matrimonial case, I stated that my husband had raped me. [On] one occasion during 1989, Mr. Trump and I had marital relations in which he behaved very differently toward me than he had during our marriage,” she said in a 1993 statement, according to The Daily Beast.
She added, "As a woman, I felt violated, as the love and tenderness which he normally exhibited towards me was absent. I referred to this as a ‘rape,’ but I do not want my words to be interpreted in a literal or criminal sense.”
Trump denies the incident took place.
Advertisement