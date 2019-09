These Are The Women Who Have Accused Donald Trump Of Sexual Assault

In a 1992 deposition during the couple’s divorce proceedings, Ivana Trump said that after a particularly nasty argument, the GOP candidate forced himself on her. The deposition was made public in the 1993 biography Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump. Since then, Ivana Trump has changed her claims.“During a deposition given by me in connection with my matrimonial case, I stated that my husband had raped me. [On] one occasion during 1989, Mr. Trump and I had marital relations in which he behaved very differently toward me than he had during our marriage,” she said in a 1993 statement, according to The Daily Beast. She added, "As a woman, I felt violated, as the love and tenderness which he normally exhibited towards me was absent. I referred to this as a ‘rape,’ but I do not want my words to be interpreted in a literal or criminal sense.”Trump denies the incident took place