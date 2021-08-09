Should Wealthy Countries Give COVID Booster Shots When Other Countries Still Don’t Have Vaccines?

WHO is asking for this moratorium to last until at least the end of September in an effort to meet the agency's goal of vaccinating 10% of the population of every country by the end of that month. The agency's request comes as high-income countries have already administered nearly ​​100 doses for every 100 people, while low-income countries have only administered 1.5 doses for every 100 people due to a lack of supply. The director-general's request is also part of the WHO's plan to vaccinate 40% of the global population by December, said his senior advisor, Dr. Bruce Aylward.