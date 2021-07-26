We Have A Lot Of Questions About That Bizarre Olympics Opening Ceremony

Running on a treadmill in front of millions, is this a horror film? #Tokyo2020 #OpeningCeremony— Yeahhh the girls (@yeahthegs) July 23, 2021
The choreographer: https://t.co/CqcS2QeQxw pic.twitter.com/AW54c9038e— Robbie Collin (@robbiereviews) July 23, 2021
they are playing final fantasy and dragon quest music at the olympics opening ceremony I CANT BELIEVE IT pic.twitter.com/XABsbHpWOA— Lulu🌈🎏 (@luulubuu) July 23, 2021
Why do the Team USA outfits look like they'd report you to HR for cursing pic.twitter.com/ZjsBKcFAGb— Molly Mulshine (@mollymulshine) July 23, 2021
Treadmill running person going nowhere for a really long time at the Opening Ceremony is basically a perfect metaphor for 2020-21. #OpeningCeremony— Stop It I Love It (@StopItILoveIt) July 23, 2021
This whole opening ceremony should've just been animated food that looks delicious— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) July 23, 2021
*turns on Olympic ceremony*— Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) July 23, 2021
Fifteen minutes of a star Japanese boxer jogging on a treadmill in an empty stadium, her story of triumph against odds... then an announcement that she won't get to actually compete because her qualification tournament was cancelled due to Covid.
OK!