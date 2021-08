New Climate Change Report Confirms: Everything’s Terrible, But Maybe Not Hopeless

And of course, marginalised communities will bear the brunt of the increased intensity of climate change and its devastating aftermath. Currently, Black Americans breathe 56% more particulate matter than others, according to a 2019 study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS). As a result, Black Americans with asthma have a three times higher chance of going to the hospital or dying from asthma than white Americans. During heat waves, Black Americans are twice as likely to die compared to other groups, according to a 2008 study pushed in the American Journal of Epidemiology, and counties with large Black populations are already exposed to extreme temperatures two to three more days per year than those with small Black populations.