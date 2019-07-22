View this post on Instagram

Hotter weather ? is on the way next week - across much of western Europe, including parts of the UK ?? . Higher humidities have already arrived in the UK - accompanied by heavy rain and thunderstorms in some places during Friday night and Saturday. . Sunnier ☀️ skies arrive during Sunday and Monday, with temperatures rising significantly during the start of next next week. . Inland Spain ?? could reach the low 40s Celsius, whilst parts of France ?? reach the high 30s Celsius. . Although we are unlikely to see temperatures that high in the UK, southern areas could still see highs approaching the mid-30s by midweek, with mid-20s in southern and eastern Scotland. . Not everywhere will be sunny, however. Western Scotland, North West England and Northern Ireland are likely to be cloudy, wet and windy at times - especially early next week. . . . #loveukweather #heatwave