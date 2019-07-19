It’s getting hot in here — it’s time to take off work and your clothes and your bed’s comforter. The weather this weekend is going to get dangerously warm in the Central and Eastern U.S., according to the National Weather Service.
Overheating isn’t good for your health. "Even a small change in core temperature makes the body function less efficiently," Heather Rogers, MD, a dermatologist in Seattle, previously told Refinery29. When you get too warm, your body has to sweat to keep your core body temperature regulated. Not to scare you, but you can even die from heatstroke, which can damage your organs and brain. It’s unlikely for most people who have access to indoor areas, but it happens.
That’s why it’s important to take the proper precautions and stay as cool as possible. Not just for your personal comfort, but for your health.
The last time Chicago, New York and Philadelphia saw triple-digit temperatures was 7 years ago.@alroker has the latest on this dangerous heat wave that’s impacting 200 million people. pic.twitter.com/m1EnDPM3Kl— TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 19, 2019
Hydrate The Hell Out Of Yourself.
The more you sweat, the more dehydrated you get. That’s why the NWS says it’s important to drink buckets of water or sports drinks like BodyArmor Lyte. Jenny Beth Kroplin, RDN, LDN, and founder of Jenny Beth RD Nutritious Love, recommends trying to bring a 24- or 32-ounce water bottle with you where ever you go. See if you can drink two per day, even if you don't feel thirsty, she says. Try to avoid dehydrating drinks, such as alcohol.
Change your bedding.
Terry Cralle, RN, a clinical sleep educator, and Saatva recommends buying a mattress topper to cool down the mattress. A topper and cotton sheets will make falling asleep easier when it’s too hot to perform even the most basic bodily function of getting some shuteye. You can also buy specific pillows that have heat technology, such as the Bear Mattress heat technology pillow.
Take a cool bath or shower.
Don’t Bask In The Sun
The NWS warns that sunburn reduces your body's ability to dissipate heat. Limit your time outdoors, and don’t forget the SPF if you must go outdoors.
Enjoy Light Bites
When the heat is getting you down, it’s best to eat easy-to-digest foods such as fruit or salads. Meats and dairy can spoil more easily this time of year, so don’t forget to use an ice pack if you bring your lunch to work, or you’re planning a picnic.
