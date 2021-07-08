Darnella Frazier Says Her Uncle Was Killed During A High Speed Police Chase

In her post, Frazier questioned why the police were performing a high-speed chase on a residential street. "It's not fair how the police can just go around killing people," she added. A police spokesperson told the Star Tribune that the chase is currently under investigation; according to the department's policy, the police cannot initiate a chase if it poses "an unreasonable risk to the officers, the public, or passengers of the vehicle being pursued who may be unwilling participants."