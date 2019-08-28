Skip navigation!
US News
News
How To Help Victims Of Hurricane Dorian
by
Sarah Midkiff
US News
Shooting In West Texas Leaves 8 Dead Including Gunman, 20 More Injured
by
Sarah Midkiff
News
I Was There To Hear Jeffrey Epstein's Accusers Describe The Exploitation & Rape ...
by
Leah Carroll
Entertainment News
Taylor Swift’s Album Is Getting Political, But Not In The Way She Intended
by
Kathryn Lindsay
News
Dozens Of Survivors Of Jeffrey Epstein's Abuse Testify In Court
Leah Carroll
28 Aug 2019
US News
First Death Linked To Vaping Reported Amid Escalating Illness
Sarah Midkiff
24 Aug 2019
World News
The Amazon Rainforest Is Ablaze — Here’s How You Can Help
Tiffany Diane Tso
22 Aug 2019
News
Parkland Students Announce Their Sweeping Gun Control Policy Prop...
After a mass shooter opened fire, killing 17 of their classmates and wounding many others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the
by
Amelia Harnish
US News
The Serial Killer The FBI Didn't Want America To Know About
For fourteen years, Israel Keyes crisscrossed the country committing a series of monstrous – and completely random – rapes and murders. His methods def
by
Leah Carroll
News
Here’s What You Need to Know About Climate Change
It’s an extremely hot girl summer for everyone this year— because the Earth’s global temperature is rising annually, and we are responsible. That’s
by
Emily Holshouser
US News
Gun Control Activists Rally Across The U.S. To Demand Urgent Acti...
Gun control advocates rallied across the U.S. this weekend to demand legislative action from Congress. The Recess Rallies, which are happening while Congre
by
Alejandra Salazar
News
Harvey Weinstein Accuser May Be Allowed To Testify At His Upcomin...
Prosecutors are making a last-minute bid to allow Annabella Sciorra, the Sopranos actress who accused Harvey Weinstein of rape, to testify against the form
by
Alejandra Salazar
Entertainment News
Following Ashton Kutcher's Testimony, “Hollywood Ripper” Michael ...
Michael Gargiulo, known as the “Hollywood Ripper,” was found guilty of the murder of two women and the attempted murder of another on Thursday
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Global News
Can Marriott Employees Combat Sex Trafficking? Why Sex Workers Do...
When the hotel behemoth Marriott International announced it was doing its part in the fight against sex trafficking by training more than 700,000 employees
by
Tiffany Diane Tso
US News
Olivia Jade & Bella Giannulli Deliver A Message To Everyone Talki...
Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli have some thoughts about the college admissions scandal they found themselves at the centre of earlier this year. The socia
by
Alejandra Salazar
News
Jeffrey Epstein Dies While Awaiting Sex Trafficking Trial
Jeffery Epstein, a financier who was recently indicted on charges of sex trafficking, was found dead this morning in Metropolitan Correctional Center in Ne
by
Tara Edwards
News
The Victims Of The Dayton, OH Shooting Included Sibling Of The Gu...
Preliminary information has been released about the victims of the mass shooting that occurred in Dayton, OH. Dayton police report that that the sister of
by
Tara Edwards
News
Read Alyssa Milano's Searing Open Letter To America On Gun Violence
The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Refinery29. On S
by
Alyssa Milano
US News
Cyntoia Brown Has Been Released From Prison
Update: Cyntoia Brown was released from a Tennessee prison today after serving 15 years. Gov. Bill Haslam, who commuted her life sentence, told NBC News, ?
by
Andrea González-R...
US News
SoulCycle Responds To Backlash Over Owner's Fundraiser For Trump
Update: Both Equinox and Soul Cycle have both responded to the backlash against Stephen Ross's upcoming fundraiser with heartfelt statements on Instag
by
Molly Longman
News
Unpopular Opinion
: "I'm Pro-Choice & I Voted For Trump
In Refinery29's Unpopular Opinion, we go outside the Twitter bubble to hear from our readers what they really think about the 2020 election, what issu
by
Refinery29 Editors
News
We Can Break The Cycle of American Gun Violence — We Have To Keep...
As I woke up on Sunday morning reflecting on the shooting in El Paso, Texas, I read the news of nine people killed in Dayton, Ohio. In Chicago, four people
by
Tyah-Amoy Roberts
US News
Federal Investigators Treat El Paso, Texas Shooting As An Act Of ...
Federal investigators will treat Saturday morning’s mass shooting in El Paso, TX as an act of domestic terrorism, according to John Bash, the U.S. Attorn
by
Lydia Wang
US News
9 Killed & 27 Injured After Mass Shooting In Dayton, OH
A shooter killed nine and injured 27 more in a mass shooting early Sunday morning in Dayton, Ohio, the city's mayor, Nan Whaley, said in a press confe
by
Courtney E. Smith
US News
Celebrities Call For Gun Reform After Mass Shootings In Texas & Ohio
On Saturday and Sunday morning, a combined total of 29 people died after mass shootings in El Paso, TX, and Dayton, OH, respectively. In an El Paso Walmart
by
Lydia Wang
US News
Among El Paso, TX Shooting Victims Is A 25-Year-Old Woman Who Sav...
Among the victims of the mass shooting in the El Paso, Texas is a 25-year-old woman named Jordan Anchondo, who died while shielding her 2-month-old son fro
by
Tara Edwards
US News
20 Dead & Two Dozen Injured After Shooting At An El Paso, TX Walmart
20 were killed in a shooting at an El Paso, TX Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall on Saturday afternoon, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a report from th
by
Courtney E. Smith
US News
She's With Them: Inside The World Of Hillary Clinton Superfans
Hillary Clinton may have lost the election, but she won these superfans' hearts a long time ago.
by
Natalie Gontcharova
US News
Jeffrey Epstein's Bizarre Transhumanism Beliefs & 'Baby Ranch' Ex...
Before financier Jeffrey Epstein was arraigned on two charges related to sex trafficking in July, he had big plans to inseminate women with his sperm, and
by
Cory Stieg
News
All The Key Moments From The Second Democratic Presidential Debate
On Wednesday night, 10 candidates took the stage in the second of 12 Democratic primary debates in the US: Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Har
by
Andrea González-R...
News
Elizabeth Warren's Plan For NHS-Style Healthcare In The US
The second presidential primary debate kicked off Tuesday evening, with 10 (!!!) Democratic candidates duking it out with the hope of capturing the attenti
by
Andrea González-R...
News
Cardi B & Bernie Sanders Are Teaming Up For A
Very
Excit...
Rapper and political powerhouse Cardi B is filming a campaign video with everyone's favorite curmudgeonly Democratic socialist and 2020 presidential
by
Andrea González-R...
News
AOC & Kamala Harris Team Up On A Climate Justice Bill
Sen. Kamala Harris and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez unveiled a draft of their new climate justice legislation on Monday, the goal of which is to ensure th
by
Andrea González-R...
US News
Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Preyed On Victoria’s Secret Models
As previously reported, billionaire investor Jeffrey Epstein was arrested earlier this month and charged with allegedly sex trafficking minors in New York
by
Channing Hargrove
