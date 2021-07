How Will Rising COVID Cases Impact The Olympics?

Over the last weekend, a third visiting Olympian tested positive for coronavirus upon their arrival in Japan, the Washington Post reported . The rower was sent to a medical facility, and the rest of the team was moved to a separate site, so they will likely not be able to train in advance of the games. Olympians visiting Japan to compete are required to be tested for the coronavirus before their departure and upon arrival in the country, but vaccination is not currently a requirement to compete. Still, officials expected more than 80% of athletes will have been vaccinated.