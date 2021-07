Why Are Olympians Sleeping On Cardboard Beds?

But after the anti-sex conspiracy started to spread, gymnast Rhys McClenaghan debunked it by posting a video of himself jumping multiple times on his cardboard bed, proving that they can withstand the weight of multiple people. "In today's episode of fake news at the Olympic Games, the beds are meant to be anti-sex," McClenaghan says to the camera before climbing atop his bed. "They're made out of cardboard, yes, but apparently, they’re meant to break at any sudden movements." He then jumps multiple times before saying once again that news of the beds being anti-sex is false.