Bill Cosby’s Sexual Assault Conviction Has Been Overturned & He Will Be Released

"When an unconditional charging decision is made publicly and with the intent to induce action and reliance by the defendant, and when the defendant does so to his detriment (and in some instances upon the advice of counsel), denying the defendant the benefit of that decision is an affront to fundamental fairness, particularly when it results in a criminal prosecution that was foregone for more than a decade," the high court opinion read. "For these reasons, Cosby’s convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated, and he is discharged."