The First Woman To Accuse Bill Cosby Breaks Her Silence After 13 Years

"I took them because I trusted that they would maybe make me feel a little more relaxed," Constand explained. Her speech became slurred and Cosby led her to the couch, where he then assaulted her. "I was a limp noodle," she described. When she woke up, Cosby offered her breakfast — tea and a muffin. According to Snow, who recounted these details on The Today Show, Constand then drove home and went to work, too ashamed to discuss what had just happened.