Bill Cosby has been found guilty in the trial for Andrea Constand, who accused the disgraced comedian of three counts of aggravated indecent assault in which she claims she was drugged and sexually assaulted in his house. This is the first victory for a Cosby accuser after Constand's first trial held last year ended in a mistrial. This time around, Constand's team called upon five other accusers with similar allegations. A jury of seven men and five women voted after 14 hours of deliberation to convict the former TV star, according to BuzzFeed. He could face a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.