Civil Rights Legend Lucille Times Dies At 100, Leaving A Lasting Legacy

Times and her husband Charlie had a long history in the Montgomery civil rights scene. Aside from being members of the NAACP, they both took part in the 1965 Selma to Montgomery Marches. It’s reported that after one of the marches, the couple provided shelter to 18 people from around the country in their home. The pair also owned the Times Café, a cafe in Montgomery where local Montgomery legend has it that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his colleagues would often gather as they planned the Montgomery Bus Boycotts.