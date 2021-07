Bill Cosby’s Accusers Speak Out: “What Message Is That Sending To Other Victims?”

Around six years ago, dozens of women came forward with allegations that they had been drugged, assaulted, and raped by Cosby. Almost all of their cases, except Constand's, had passed the statute of limitations. At the end of 2015, he was charged with drugging and raping Constand, but didn't head to trial until 2017. The jury did not reach a verdict, and he went on trial again in 2018. Cosby has admitted to giving Constand several pills the night of the alleged assault, but he has maintained that their encounter was consensual and denied all wrongdoing