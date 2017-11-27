Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Officially Engaged

Ring the bells, sound the alarm, and cue up the wedding march. Buckingham Palace has finally announced what we’ve long suspected: Prince Harry, he of the royal house of Windsor, and Meghan Markle, she of Suits and humanitarian work, are betrothed. It sounds like something out of a fairytale, wherein an accomplished woman decides to make a princeling her husband (if that fairytale doesn’t exist, it’s because fairytales are actually quite sexist and need to get with the times).