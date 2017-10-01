Story from Pop Culture

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Just Took Two Big Relationship Steps In One Night

Marquita Harris
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage.
Nothing revs up the hormones like a successful sporting event. Case in point: Prince Harry and girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, shared an adorable PDA moment during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games.
Saturday evening, during an opportune, celebratory moment dear Harry planted a sweet kiss on Markle’s cheek, People reports. It wasn’t an attention-grabbing slob fest as we’ve seen in the past from those unafraid of the spotlight. It was a genuine moment. It also shattered the prudish stereotypes often placed onto royals. For a split second, Harry was just another Joe in a relationship sharing an adorable moment with his girlfriend.
The most telling part? Markle’s mother Doria Ragland was also in attendance. The two lovebirds sat in a VIP box overlooking the event and ceremonies, which included performances by Bruce Springsteen and Kelly Clarkson.
In Royals Time, this courtship has escalated fairly quickly: last weekend the two...gasp!...held hands in public. This weekend Prince Harry and Markle are taking in public events as a couple and PDA-ing with mom and friends in a large Toronto stadium. Despite the couple opting to be seated away from the limelight, surely privacy wasn’t expected.
The week-long Invictus games honor wounded members of the armed services from various countries. The widely publicized event brought out a number of celebrities and political figures. In addition to the hand-holding and smooching Harry also shared a happy bromance moment with former U.S. president Barack Obama. The two were captured grinning ear-to-ear in matching button-down shirts watching a wheelchair basketball game. Barry’s other BFF, Joe Biden was also in attendance.
Check out the video below for the sweet moment between Prince Harry and the Suits actress.
