Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Finally Being More Open About Their Relationship

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been notoriously tight-lipped about their relationship — which is pretty understandable, considering their level of star power. But at the Invictus Games in Toronto on Monday, their actions spoke louder than words. And it's impossible not to see the happiness on their faces during the event. Plus, they were even spotted holding hands!
Prince Harry and the Suits star have been dating for more than a year now, but the games' opening ceremony on Saturday actually marked their first official appearance as a couple, People noted. (Markle did accompany the royal to Pippa Middleton's wedding reception in May, though she didn't attend the ceremony itself.) The Invictus Games, which run through the end of the month, honor wounded members of the armed services from various countries.
The couple watched the Paralympics-style event from the stadium on Monday, smiling at each other and talking to fellow crowd members. At Saturday's event, the pair didn't sit together, though it's still considered their first public appearance.
On Saturday, Prince Harry sat next to First Lady Melania Trump. Some people interpreted Prince Harry's hand gesture in their photos as "royal shade," as Cosmopolitan put it.
If you're excited about the news of their public appearance, People also has a handy guide to what to expect from royal engagements — if Markle and Prince Harry decide to go that route. The palace will be the only source of news about the engagement, and if the couple is anything like Prince William and Kate Middleton, they could be engaged for weeks before the public finds out about it.
Let's not get too ahead of ourselves, though, and just bask in how happy the two of them seem to make each other.
