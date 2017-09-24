Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Went To This Major Event Together

After just over one year of dating, Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle made their first public appearance yesterday at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada.
Due to protocol, the couple did not sit together at the international, Paralympic-style sporting event created by Harry himself for wounded, sick, and injured armed service members. Instead, Prince Harry sat next to Melania Trump, whom he met with earlier that day, while the Suits actress sat next to a friend a few rows over according to People.
The couple is attending more events together as their relationship has progressed. Markle attended Pippa Middleton's wedding reception earlier this year. In a cover story interview with Vanity Fair, the actress spoke a bit about their notoriously private relationship. "We're two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people's perception," she told the outlet of her highly scrutinized relationship with the royal. "Nothing about me changed. I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship."
Toronto has been a regular meeting place for the much-discussed couple. Markle, who films the hit TV show Suits in the Canadian city, and Prince Harry have spent a lot of time in the city since they began dating. According to the People, she and Harry spent Easter weekend together in Toronto as well as a detour on a trip to the Caribbean. Harry called it a "home away from home" during a meeting with Canada's governor general, David Johnston.
Prince Harry met with Melania Trump leading up to the start of the games in the first lady's first solo international trip. The two discussed the games and their families, Yahoo! reports.
While the couple has started to attend more events together, Markle in an unofficial capacity, it seems like it could be a while before we see photos of the two of them attending an event together. In her cover story with Vanity Fair, Meghan Markle sounded happy for the privacy they have saying, "We're in love. I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It's part of what makes it so special, that it's just ours. But we're happy. Personally, I love a great love story."
