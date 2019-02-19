Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Marquita Harris
Books & Art
18 Amazing Books Written By Black Women
Marquita Harris
Feb 19, 2019
Pop Culture
Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, Natalie Portman & More Show Up To Support March...
Marquita Harris
Mar 25, 2018
US News
MLK's Granddaughter Shares A Dream Of Her Own At March For Our Lives
Marquita Harris
Mar 24, 2018
Pop Culture
Chris Evans' #MeToo Advice May Be Difficult For Some Men To ...
Since late 2017, countless women in Hollywood have shared details about the lurid behavior and devastating sexual assaults happening behind closed doors.
by
Marquita Harris
Movies
You Won't Believe Who Shaved Kate Hudson's Head
Who says a new haircut requires a trip to a pricey hair salon? In an appearance on British TV show Lorraine, Kate Hudson delved into the story behind her
by
Marquita Harris
Pop Culture
The Mystery Of Karlie Kloss & Taylor Swift's Friendship Stat...
During Taylor Swift’s peak squad era — circa 2015 — Swift ruled the internet with a seemingly endless parade of postcard-worthy vacay photos
by
Marquita Harris
Entertainment News
Nico Tortorella's Wedding Is Anything But Traditional
Younger star Nico Tortorella wed his longtime partner, fitness and lifestyle entrepreneur Bethany Meyers. On Saturday, the two shared photos of their
by
Marquita Harris
TV Shows
A Fellow ABC Star Has Harsh Words For The
Bachelor’s
Arie
Apparently The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk, Jr. is a “jerkface.” Well, at least that’s the tea according to former Girlboss star, Britt Robertson.
by
Marquita Harris
Movies
How
Love, Simon
Helped Nick Robinson Talk To His Brother...
Sometimes life imitates movies. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Love, Simon actor Nick Robinson shared a sweet family moment about his brother.
by
Marquita Harris
Tech
Google Doodle Pays Homage To Saint Patrick's Day
Today, Google dropped a special Doodle in honor of Saint Patrick’s Day. Irish artist Ross Stewart illustrated his rich heritage with a special
by
Marquita Harris
Movies
Rachel McAdams Will Never Forget Regina George
Get in loser, we’re taking a trip down memory lane. Oscar-nominated actress Rachel McAdams has had some pretty damn impressive roles over the span of
by
Marquita Harris
TV Shows
Sorry J.Lo, But The
Charmed
Reboot Is Stealing Your Girl
In January, we learned the CW ordered the Charmed reboot to pilot. Now we know that actress Sarah Jeffery has been cast as one of the three sister
by
Marquita Harris
Movies
How Lupita Nyong'o Landed Her Next Role As Trevor Noah'...
If you’ve read Trevor Noah’s autobiography, Born A Crime, or recall him spilling tidbits about his childhood on The Daily Show, then you already know
by
Marquita Harris
Food & Drinks
There's A Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Documentary Coming & It's...
Everyone has an origin story and, technically, so does every thing. This includes Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Apparently, the spicy-tangy, crispy snack that
by
Marquita Harris
Celebrity Style
Emily Ratajkowski Got Married In A $200 Zara Pantsuit
And the bride wore Zara. On Friday, model, actress, and Queen of Instagram Stories, Emily Ratajkowski wed actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. The
by
Marquita Harris
Movies
People Turned All The Way Up To See
Black Panther
It’s not every day we see a film release morph into a massive cultural movement like we’ve seen with Black Panther. Since the trailer dropped for the
by
Marquita Harris
Pop Culture
Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes Won't Confirm Their Relationship, ...
Thanks to ESPN host, Michael Smith, the media learned the number one rule when it comes to interviewing actor Jamie Foxx: Katie Holmes does not exist. On
by
Marquita Harris
Movies
#WakandaTheVote Is A Movement To Register Voters At
Black Pan...
As Black Panther-fever hits theaters across the nation this weekend, a group of clever Black women decided to used this moment to work on a great cause:
by
Marquita Harris
Music
Solange Will Take A Seat At The Table — The Harvard Table
Grammy-winning, singer, songwriter, video director, and unofficial queen of Mardi Gras, Solange, just nabbed another title: Harvard Foundation Artist of
by
Marquita Harris
TV Shows
Tiffany Haddish Is Getting A New Sitcom With Tracy Morgan & Jorda...
If we thought 2017 was The Year of Tiffany Haddish, then be forewarned, the Girls Trip star shows no signs of slowing down in 2018. Haddish and Jordan
by
Marquita Harris
Pop Culture
Are Millie Bobby Brown & Jacob Sartorius Dating Or Just Trolling Us?
Is a selfie ever just a selfie? On Friday, actress Millie Bobby Brown shared an old(-ish) photo on Instagram stories which in turn fueled rumors that
by
Marquita Harris
TV Shows
Jo & Alex Are "Ride Or Die" After The Latest
Grey's Anat...
Warning: major spoilers for the Grey's Anatomy midseason premiere ahead! After tuning into the season 14 midseason premiere of Grey's Anatomy, viewers
by
Marquita Harris
US News
The Cool Way NASA Is Honoring Christa McAuliffe, First Teacher In...
More than 30 years after teacher-turned-astronaut Christa McAuliffe perished in the heartbreaking Challenger disaster, the world will now get a glimpse
by
Marquita Harris
Entertainment News
This Oscar-Winning Actress Is Calling For A Netflix Boycott After...
Comedian and Oscar-winning actress Monique Angela Hicks, a.k.a Mo’Nique, refuses to be lowballed. On Friday, the actress shared an impassioned video on
by
Marquita Harris
Pop Culture
Darren Criss Is Engaged & Ready To Head Into The Unknown
After more than seven years of dating, Darren Criss and Mia Swier are making it official. Criss star announced his engagement to the Hollywood writer and
by
Marquita Harris
Movies
Mark Wahlberg Vows To Donate $1.5 Million To Time's Up In Mi...
Update: Michelle Williams released a statement, through her representatives, on Mark Wahlberg and WME's donation. "Today isn’t about me. My fellow
by
Marquita Harris
Models
Model Nina Agdal Says A Magazine Fat Shamed Her
Model Nina Agdal got real on Instagram. The Danish model shared a photo of herself, sporting a fitted pair of Oscar de la Renta jeans, red pout and
by
Marquita Harris
Movies
The First Black Woman To Receive An Oscar Is Getting A Long Overd...
According to Variety, Hattie McDaniel — the first Black person to win an Academy Award — will finally get a biopic. The late great star won an award
by
Marquita Harris
Entertainment News
What's Missing From Katie Couric's Statement About Matt...
After the firing of Today show host Matt Lauer for inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace, attention quickly turned to Lauer’s colleagues,
by
Marquita Harris
Pop Culture
What Kendall Jenner Has To Say About Having Kids Makes Her The Mo...
In November, Kendall Jenner turned 22 and, as she explained to Cara Delevingne in the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar, homegirl is busy. She’s got a
by
Marquita Harris
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted