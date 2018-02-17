Tiffany Haddish Is Getting A New Sitcom With Tracy Morgan & Jordan Peele

If we thought 2017 was The Year of Tiffany Haddish, then be forewarned, the Girls Trip star shows no signs of slowing down in 2018.
Haddish and Jordan Peele have partnered up again (see: Keanu) for a new project, and this time around it’s on the small screen.
Haddish will co-star alongside Tracy Morgan in the Peele-created TBS series, The Last O.G. In the series, Morgan plays Tray, a Brooklyn-bred man who’s just returned to his neighborhood after spending 15 years behind bars. Needless to say, Tray’s old stomping grounds have changed radically (read: gentrifiers have overcome the neighborhood).
Tray also finds his former love interest, Shay, has moved on to a successful career, two kids, and a new bae, who happens to be white. Oh, and those two kids happen to be his— something unbeknownst to him until his release. Yes, hilarity will undoubtedly ensue, though the fact that the trailer alone sees the series tackle, issues like gentrification, interracial relationships and what life can truly be like post-incarceration, it’s clear that Peele— who also serves as executive producer with Morgan—has done his homework.
After a devastating car wreck nearly took his life in 2014, this is also the first series since SNL that Morgan has been a part of.
It isn’t the first time Haddish has teamed up with Peele. In 2016, she also co-starred opposite Peele and Keegan-Michael Key on the big screen in the comedy Keanu, in the role of Hi C. The two stars have often discussed working together again while also celebrating each other's wins.
This 10-episode series is one of many projects we can expect to see Haddish lead in 2018. She will also co-star alongside Kevin Hart in Night School, and leads the cast in Uncle Drew.
The Last O.G. debuts April 3 on TBS.
