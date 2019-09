Tiffany Haddish Is About To Make HBO Way Funnier

Haddish has been crushing it on every level lately, so it's not exactly shocking that HBO would want to get into business with her and her company, She Ready. The actress, who was once best known for her work on The Carmichael Show, was the breakout star of Girls Trip — a film that, itself, was a surprise smash hit at the box office . She followed the film up with a hilarious hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, which included lots of cat puns She'll next star in The Last O.G., opposite Tracy Morgan.