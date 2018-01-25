Tiffany Haddish Is About To Make HBO Way Funnier

If you're a little mad at HBO for making you wait so long for both Game of Thrones AND Westworld to return, here's a piece of news that should make you appreciate the premium cable network yet again. According to Variety, Tiffany Haddish has signed a first-look deal with HBO, which means that the Girls Trip star could create your new favourite series.
Haddish has been crushing it on every level lately, so it's not exactly shocking that HBO would want to get into business with her and her company, She Ready. The actress, who was once best known for her work on The Carmichael Show, was the breakout star of Girls Trip — a film that, itself, was a surprise smash hit at the box office. She followed the film up with a hilarious hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, which included lots of cat puns. She'll next star in The Last O.G., opposite Tracy Morgan.
In between all of this, she wrote a book called The Last Black Unicorn, which quickly became a New York Times bestseller. Sorry, how was your 2017?
Haddish's first-look deal is a lot like the one Issa Rae signed back in 2016. Since then, the Insecure co-creator and star has put multiple projects in development at HBO, including a half-hour comedy called Him or Her about the dating life of a bisexual Black man. Rae is also developing drama Sweet Life, which will be about the wealthy, predominantly Black community of Windsor Hills and the drama surrounding the teens who live there.
Haddish, however, is more than just one of the funniest people alive right now. The actress, who grew up in the foster care system, said during her interview with The James Altucher Show that she wants to use her power to help bring about change to kids who grew up like she did.
"When I was 13, I said to myself if I ever get any sort of power, any sort of influence at all, I’m gonna figure out a way to make sure no kid feels like a piece of trash," she said on the radio show.
With an attitude like that, and the comedy chops to match, Haddish better get rolling on those HBO shows.
