Younger star Nico Tortorella wed his longtime partner, fitness and lifestyle entrepreneur Bethany Meyers. On Saturday, the two shared photos of their courthouse nuptials on Instagram donning all-white matching ensembles fit for royalty. They even wore crowns.
The best part, aside from the couple gushing over their special day, is that the ceremony itself was pretty chill despite the high-drama wedding getups full of lavish cascading drapes and folds,
“The wedding day. No guests. No flowers. No rings. My “dress,” consisting of trousers,” wrote Meyers in a piece for them.. “His “tux,” gown inclusive. I suppose you would dub our wedding color white. It was certainly the most traditional thing we did.”
To celebrate, Tortorella also wrote a special feature about their 11-year polyamorous relationship for them., Condé Nast’s LGBTQ publication. The couple tied the knot in New York City on March 9 and the ceremony had a specific meaning for the couple.
“The looks are everything we’ve ever dreamed of. Genderbending ensembles designed by our dear friend Andrew Morrison. Timeless androgynous paraphernalia mimicking romanesque sculpture that fluidly blends masculine and feminine. In this relationship, we both wear the pants and the dress,” Tortorella wrote in them. “We’ve been boyfriend and girlfriend, boyfriend and boyfriend, girlfriend and girlfriend, no friends, and all friends.”
Can’t believe I kept my mouth shut for an entire week until we shared this. We waited because we wanted the opportunity to tell our story, in our own words—which we did—and I hope you take a moment of your day to read and open your mind to what different types of love can look like. Link to the article found in our bios. Thank you to @them for giving us a platform to tell it on. @victoriamatthews_ for her incredible photography skills. @andrewmorrisonstudio for creating these gender fluid looks. And @jkcarrington for ensuring the day ran as smooth as could be.
“Can’t believe I kept my mouth shut for an entire week until we shared this,” wrote Meyers on Insta. “We waited because we wanted the opportunity to tell our story, in our own words—which we did…” Meyers also shared an adorable video of the newlyweds discussing the numerology behind their special day, which became exponentially cuter after the two shared a sweet kiss at the end.
In the feature, both discussed their views on marriage and their love. Tortorella divulged that he’d always planned on being a husband and how he’d like to reshape his own family’s history with marriage. “Being from a family where everyone had been divorced at least once, it was a tradition i was prepared to re-shape,” he said.
