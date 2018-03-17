just married. for real. @bethanycmeyers and i wrote a very special piece about our wedding and unconditional love exclusively for @them - link in bio. we love you all, no matter what. 399. @andrewmorrisonstudio @victoriamatthews_ #allofitisyou

A post shared by nicotortorella (@nicotortorella) on Mar 17, 2018 at 7:01am PDT