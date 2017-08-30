It's not just the adults who are involved here — Charles and Pauline's daughters are affected by who Charles dates, too. And as we saw in last week's episode, that can be confusing for them. Pauline visited her old home for the Empirical company picnic, and it was surely awkward for the girls to see their mom as a guest in the place where she once raised them. (It was awkward for Pauline, too, who discovered that Liza is her daughters' babysitter.)