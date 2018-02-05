Why This Couple Couldn't Marry In Front Of Some Of Their Families & Friends

"Immediately after Sergio and I got engaged, we realized [some of] our family and our close friends would not be able to be at our marriage ceremony," Melissa says. Even Melissa's father would not be able to attend the wedding. "I talked to my dad and he expressed that he was sad that he wouldn't be able to be there... A few weeks later he said that he was going to try to be there. I was like, 'Uh, Dad, you know what that means? That's a lot of sacrifices.'" Melissa's father made some big lifestyle changes including giving up alcohol and wearing temple undergarments so he could see his daughter wed. "He said he was sure he wanted to do it. I'm really grateful that he's going to be able to be there."