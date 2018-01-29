"What was really special to us was to be able to do a ceremony that was distinctly ours and really embodied how we felt about our culture, about our family, about our friends, and what we believed in," Sara explains. "For me, religion is the experience that you have when you are part of a larger community." And for this boundary-breaking couple, that means bending ancient cultural customs to embrace friends and family of every background. Don't miss their jubilant callejoneada — a classic pre-wedding procession (complete with tequila shots, mariachi music, and a ceremonial donkey, of course) where life-like bride and groom puppets, or mojigangas, dance down San Miguel de Allende's iconic cobbled streets.