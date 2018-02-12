One example of where Kelly and Rambod brought their cultures together is in their personalized Sofreh Aghd. The Sofreh Aghd or "wedding spread" is the centerpiece of a Persian wedding. It's an opulent alter of sorts that contains many symbols of blessings for the couple. On Kelly and Rambod's Sofreh Aghd, among the mirror for brightness and eternity and heavenly fruits for a joyous future, there are Irish symbols, including a bedazzled horseshoe for good luck. Kelly explains, "The horseshoe is one of my favorite incorporations of the Irish culture. You have to hold the horseshoe upright too. It has to be facing the shape of the 'U' because if it faces the other way it also is bad luck — that your luck will run out."