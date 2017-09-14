What It's Really Like To Be Polyamorous In Hollywood

Nico Tortorella, best known for his role as Josh on Younger, just opened up about what it's like being a polyamorist. According to People, Tortorella, who identifies as pansexual, has been in an 11-year polyamorous relationship with “fitness and lifestyle entrepreneur” Bethany Meyers.
The actor appeared on the very first episode of Bravo’s new digital talk show Personal Space, which focuses on relationships. In the episode, Greta Titelman asked Tortorella if he finds that he has more sex because of his open relationship status. To that, the 29-year-old responded, "I’m not in an open relationship so I can go out and just fuck whoever I want." He explains that in their relationship, it’s about making emotional connections with people outside of just one partner (
When Nico Tortorella explains his identity as a polyamorist, Steve Ward, CEO of Master Matchmakers and another guest on the show, chimed in with his two cents. About the idea of having your partner connect emotionally with another person, Ward said, "Wow! That’s like the one thing every girl fears I think," which is a problematic blanket statement, for multiple reasons. Maybe don't use the word "every?" And, how about not gendering your analysis, Ward? Doesn't this guy know that there are quite a few men out there that might not like that either?
Don't worry, Tortorella had a comeback. He said, "The fact of the matter is, we’ve only been shown one story since basically the beginning of time and that’s man, woman, and family — and that’s it." You can hear more about Tortorella's perspective on sex and relationships on episode one of Personal Space, streaming now.
