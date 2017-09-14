What It's Really Like To Be Polyamorous In Hollywood

When Nico Tortorella explains his identity as a polyamorist, Steve Ward, CEO of Master Matchmakers and another guest on the show, chimed in with his two cents. About the idea of having your partner connect emotionally with another person, Ward said, "Wow! That’s like the one thing every girl fears I think," which is a problematic blanket statement, for multiple reasons. Maybe don't use the word "every?" And, how about not gendering your analysis, Ward? Doesn't this guy know that there are quite a few men out there that might not like that either?