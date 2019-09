Arie Says Becca Isn't Invited To His Wedding Which I Think She's Fine With

It only took the first night of The Bachelor finale for Arie Luyendyk to go from being one of the TV franchise's least controversial contestants to perhaps its most loathed. I guess that's what happens when you decide to propose to a woman, dump her on national television weeks later, and then parade your love for the runner-up for the whole world to see. Now, Arie has words for Becca Kufrin, the ex he broke up with to pursue a romance with second-choice Lauren Burnham, and those words are: "You're not invited to the wedding."