Arie Says Becca Isn't Invited To His Wedding Which I Think She's Fine With

It only took the first night of The Bachelor finale for Arie Luyendyk to go from being one of the TV franchise's least controversial contestants to perhaps its most loathed. I guess that's what happens when you decide to propose to a woman, dump her on national television weeks later, and then parade your love for the runner-up for the whole world to see. Now, Arie has words for Becca Kufrin, the ex he broke up with to pursue a romance with second-choice Lauren Burnham, and those words are: "You're not invited to the wedding."
In an interview with Us Weekly, Arie and Lauren discussed their plans to include some members of Bachelor Nation in their allegedly upcoming nuptials.
"We’ve thrown a lot of ideas out there, but I think I would like to have some of my friends from the show there," Lauren said. "I think Arie would, too."
To which Arie (cruelly!) added:
"Yes, I wouldn’t mind. And just tell Becca she’s not invited."
Becca, of course, will be fine without Arie (actually, she'll be the next Bachelorette) but because the entire world is now squarely on #TeamBecca, let's just unpack Arie's statement.
No shit Becca wouldn't be invited to the wedding. Nor would Becca want to attend even if she was invited. As a reminder to Arie: It was supposed to be her wedding, too. This isn't a Julia Roberts movie and Becca's not insane.
If Arie does change his mind (as he is inclined to do) Becca should RSVP "yes," circle the most expensive dinner item, and then fail to show up. Just as Arie failed to do emotionally in their relationship.
I'm not surprised Arie thinks he needs to inform Becca that she is not welcome, as he is incapable of taking the hint when someone doesn't want him around. Or, really, just taking explicit instructions to GTFO.
Following Arie breaking up their engagement, Becca asked him to leave multiple times — but the Bachelor decided to hang around anyway. The incident was so cringeworthy that Dean Unglert and Nick Viall made a parody video about it, in which Arie sits on the couch eating crackers, while Becca sobs and demands Arie vacates her apartment. It's eerily accurate.
Sorry, Arie, but if you want America's forgiveness — or, you know, just to be a decent dude — maybe keep the jokes about Becca to a minimum. I mean, your engagement to her was already a joke, and it went over poorly.
