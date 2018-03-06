Becca K. Had The Most Mature Response To Arie Ripping Her Heart Out On TV

"At the end of the day, we both just fell in love with the same guy and she can't help that. The only person that I can fault in this is Arie and the way he handled it," she said. "I do feel a little bad that it's going to be really tough for them when all of this is said and done. Social media is a hard world to navigate through, and there's going to be a lot of negativity, and I don't think she deserves that. If they want to make it work, then they will, and I hope they're strong enough to get through it all."