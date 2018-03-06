Becca K. Had The Most Mature Response To Arie Ripping Her Heart Out On TV

Becca Kufrin (a.k.a Becca K.) is finally speaking out after having her heart ripped out and stomped on by Arie Luyendyk Jr. before millions of viewers on The Bachelor, and her grace and composure are truly astonishing.
In case you missed it, here's the two sentence breakdown: Luyendyk got down on one knee and asked Kufrin if she'd spend the rest of her life with him. Then, he was like, "psych!" and broke off their engagement so he could go back to dating his runner-up, Lauren Burnham.
"He's a good person, I don't think he's a monster and purposely did this to hurt me and make me feel this way," the 27-year-old publicist told People magazine. "But it's just the result of his actions. At the end of the day, I don't think he thought through everything of how ending things with Lauren would be, how being engaged to me would be, and what breaking up with me and going back to her would be. I don't think he thought it through, but I don't think he did it maliciously to break my heart."
Everyone deals with grief and heartbreak differently, and Kufrin is entitled to her opinion that Luyendyk is not "a monster." Unfortunately, she's wrong. Seriously, what kind of a guy proposes, has second thoughts, and then invites an entire film crew to watch him — completely emotionlessly, mind you — take back the three-carat diamond ring he just gave someone? A MONSTER, that's who.
To make things worse, Kufrin admitted that Luyendyk had been creeping on Burnham's Instagram account in the hours after they got engaged. He wasn't even trying to hide his feelings!
"I would question if he was ready to be engaged and if he was ready at that point to get down on one knee and if not, I'd still stand by him and want to work through it," she said. "But of course I'm going to go through all the emotions. I'm a girl, I'm a human being. There was still jealousy there. You're engaged to me, why are you liking another person's photos or still wanting to contact them?"
Despite everything she's been through, Kufrin said that she ultimately wants what's best for Luyendyk, even if that means he and Burnham ride off into the sunset together.
"At the end of the day, we both just fell in love with the same guy and she can't help that. The only person that I can fault in this is Arie and the way he handled it," she said. "I do feel a little bad that it's going to be really tough for them when all of this is said and done. Social media is a hard world to navigate through, and there's going to be a lot of negativity, and I don't think she deserves that. If they want to make it work, then they will, and I hope they're strong enough to get through it all."
Kufrin might just be the most kind-hearted, understanding person on the planet, y'all.
