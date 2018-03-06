But first, there are dates. The effort in the first half of this show really went toward proving that Arie is conflicted. There's a lot of messy language happening here. Arie says he's conflicted. He says repeatedly that he "cannot describe" why he's attracted to Lauren. Oddly enough, his mother feels exactly the same way. Arie's family, when they meet Lauren, are taken by her, even though she hardly says a word. She is — let's reiterate — scared of being hurt by Arie. That's her thing, being afraid of something that is highly likely to happen.