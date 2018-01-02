The intro packages — video intros that only a few contestants receive — thankfully don't trot out anyone "crazy." There are no Whabooms or chicken enthusiasts to be found this season. There's Chelsea, a single mom from Maine, who reminds us that it is not "glamorous" to be a single mom. Next up, we have Caroline, a realtor who tells us that she's very good at her job. Also, she likes race cars because she "grew up around cars." Then, there's Maquel, 23, who makes the mistake of saying she watched Arie on Emily's season. This means she watched Arie on TV when she was about 17. Fun stuff! Nysha is a nurse who loves blood — "The more blood, the better for me," she says. Hot take: Nysha is a vampire. Tia is from Weiner, Arkansas, and she's a friend of Raven Gates. Kendall collects taxidermy and has never been in a relationship over a year. Bekah is 22 years old and will henceforth be known as the 22-year-old contestant. (Fine, she's also a nanny and she likes rock climbing.) Marikh owns a restaurant with her mom and likes to work out at the park. Krystal, a fitness coach, brings it home with some pathos: She frequently makes meals for the homeless in her spare time.