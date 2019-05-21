Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
The Bachelorette
TV Shows
Hannah Brown Is The Bachelorette No One Saw Coming
by
Ariana Romero
More from The Bachelorette
TV Recaps
The Bachelorette
Season 15, Episode 2 Recap: Yes, It's Too Early To...
Joyce Chen
May 21, 2019
The Bachelorette
Can Somebody Get
The Bachelorette's
Luke P. & Cam The Definition...
Martha Sorren
May 21, 2019
The Bachelorette
Don't Worry, The Bachelorette Doesn't Remember Contestants' Names...
Martha Sorren
May 20, 2019
The Bachelorette
We've Got Your 2019
Bachelorette
Predictions
The best part of The Bachelorette is trying to figure out what’s going to happen before it does. Who’s going to win? Who’s going to be the next
by
Lia Beck
The Bachelorette
Hannah's
Bachelorette
Guys Are On Instagram In All ...
The Bachelorette is basically a whole different show than when it started thanks primarily to social media. Now ABC has to worry about Snapchat spoilers
by
Martha Sorren
Beauty
Hannah Brown Wore $525 Worth Of Makeup For Her
Bachelorette <...
It wasn't that long ago that Hannah Brown was a contestant on The Bachelor competing for Colton Underwood's heart. Lucky for Brown, it was her blindsiding
by
Samantha Sasso
The Bachelorette
This Is How Much The New Bachelorette, Hannah B. Is Worth
Alright, Bachelor Nation, we're BACK. Whether you were rooting for Hannah B. last season or not, it's impossible to deny that this girl is going to rock
by
Hannah Rimm
TV Recaps
The Bachelorette
Season 15 Premiere Recap: A Fence Jump,...
Ready, set… Roll Tide! Less than three months after Hannah B. made a teary-eyed exit from Colton’s season of The Bachelor, she’s back at the mansion
by
Joyce Chen
TV Shows
Social Media Finally Broke Into
The Bachelorette
— & Mad...
One of the best Bachelor(ette) ideas floating around on the interwebs and in IRL conversations is pretty simple: Let the lead actually look their
by
Ariana Romero
The Bachelorette
The
Bachelorette
Full Season Trailer Has Hannah Defendin...
A dramatic first episode gave way to a dramatic full trailer for Hannah's Bachelorette season. A lot goes down over the next few weeks based on the
by
Martha Sorren
Pop Culture
Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals Heartbreaking Reason Why She & Shawn Boo...
The reason behind another failed Bachelorette couple’s breakup is sadder than any tearful end-of-season rose ceremony. Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn
by
Kaitlin Reilly
The Bachelorette
Inside Bachelorette Hannah Brown’s History As An Interior Designer
Tonight, we'll see Hannah Brown head back to the Bachelor mansion to find a mate during season 15 of ABC's The Bachelorette. By the end of the season,
by
Olivia Harrison
TV Shows
How To Make (& Win) Your 2019
Bachelorette
Bracket
After watching the dramatic trailer for season 15 of The Bachelorette, it's clear Bachelorette Hannah Brown is going to go through it this May. The former
by
Morgan Baila
Wellness
New Bachelorette Contestant Has Created 114 Kids Through Sperm Do...
The new Bachelorette contestants have been announced! And along with a Belieber, a globally-ranked Guitar Hero champion, and a self-proclaimed “admirer
by
Erika W. Smith
TV Shows
No,
Bachelorette
Hannah Brown's Full-Time Job Isn&#...
When Hannah Brown was introduced on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, her official job was listed as "Miss Alabama USA 2018." Brown had been
by
Elena Nicolaou
TV Shows
Meet All Of Hannah Brown's 30 New
Bachelorette
Suitors
As Game of Thrones comes to a close, it’s time to prepare for a different kind of battle — the one for Hannah Brown’s heart. ABC is gearing up for
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Prepare To Stan Bachelorette Hannah Brown After Watching Her Scre...
On season 15 of The Bachelorette, this pageant queen is putting on a show. Hannah Brown was a frontrunner on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor,
by
Kathryn Lindsay
The Bachelorette
What Do All The
Bachelorette
Leads Do For Work Now?
Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette is about to begin, but before we meet the men who will be competing for her heart, ABC is throwing it back to
by
Nicole Pomarico
The Bachelorette
The Bachelorette
's New Favorite Feminist Song Doesn...
The Bachelorette is trying something new — it's actively trying to be feminist. Or, at least, that's what the Bachelorette "You Don't Own Me" cover
by
Martha Sorren
The Bachelorette
Chill Out About Hannah The Bachelorette's Age, Everyone
It's true. At 24 years old, Hannah Brown is the youngest Bachelorette the franchise has seen. But let's get real here, that's only one year younger than
by
Martha Sorren
TV Shows
Hannah Brown's
Bachelorette
Premiere Begins With A ...
Hannah Brown is skipping the pleasantries with the men of The Bachelorette. A sneak peek at the upcoming season of The Bachelorette on People reveals that
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
How Are Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen Doing?
If the new season of ABC’s The Bachelorette has got you wondering what’s going on with forer Bachelorette Becca Kufrin and the recipient of her final
by
Alexis Reliford
TV Shows
Here's Every Bachelor Nation Couple That's Still Trucki...
The Bachelor franchise technically gets an F when it comes to couples lasting after the show. If you include The Bachelor, Bachelorette, and Bachelor in
by
Martha Sorren
TV Shows
Where Are Your Favorite Stars From
The Bachelorette
Now?
Admit it: You're obsessed with The Bachelorette. What once started as a simple glance in the direction of the TV when your roommate was watching the show
by
Ally Hickson
TV Shows
The Bachelorette
Is Doing Something Major In The Premier...
Do you ever get that feeling in the premiere episode, when the Bachelorette or Bachelor are meeting everyone for the first time, that if they could only
by
Courtney E. Smith
Pop Culture
Kaitlyn Bristowe Says Tequila Made Her Tell An "Inappropriate" St...
After a very candid story about the first time they hooked up, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are admitting that perhaps the bawdy tale was
by
Sarah Midkiff
TV Shows
If Hannah B's
Bachelorette
Is Anything Like This Pr...
Season 15 of The Bachelorette has its star (Hannah Brown), its catch phrase ("I will not allow myself not to feel chosen every single day"), and, now, its
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
Tayshia Adams's Season Of
The Bachelorette
Would Be...
Tayshia Adams as Bachelorette is not in our (immediate) future, but her hypothetical tenure is alive and well. The 28-year-old Bachelor contestant spoke
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
The Bachelorette
's First Major Scandal Might Not Ma...
The squeaky wheel gets the grease, but in the case of The Bachelorette, the squeakiest wheel may be the most sleazy. Case in point: one of Hannah B.’s
by
Meagan Fredette
TV Shows
Bad News For Hannah Brown: Her Type Is One We Rarely See On
T...
Ahead of her Bachelorette journey, Hannah Brown sat down with Ellen DeGeneres to determine her type once and for all. The former Miss Alabama is about to
by
Kathryn Lindsay
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted