Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, Episode 10 Recap: Totally Tubular

Mari and Kenny are worried about not being on the same page as each other when it comes to their relationship status. To fix that, they have a ceremony to cleanse their energy with a woman who refers to herself as both a priestess and a bruha. They cleanse each other with smoke and have to rub a special object while telling their feelings to one another. It’s very peaceful, and it works for them. Two things stand out: One, in her confessional about this ceremony, Mari is wearing the same outfit and hairstyle from the body tacos date, so something’s up with the edit here. Two, Thomas is very impressed with the ceremony and it makes me like him so much more. “I think what they’re doing is one of the coolest experiences anyone could have here,” he says. “I think what they’re doing is really special.”