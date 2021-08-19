“I love Rachel so much. I would not have gone on this show if it was not for Rachel,” recalled Kristin Hopkins, who appeared on James’ 2021 Bachelor season. She is best remembered as the contestant who wore a bonnet on a rainy day of filming (“I was not messing up my hair!” she said). In the “union” statement Hopkins and some of her co-stars shared, they specifically threw their support around Lindsay who had spent the last four years acting as Bachelor Nation’s de facto non-white ambassador — and was dealing with the internal and external pressures of the position. “The work that she does is tireless and it’s endless. It’s a thankless job and I think that we all need to tell her that we appreciate everything that she’s doing,” Hopkins told Refinery29 shortly after the letter was sent.

