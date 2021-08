But that might be the biggest indiciation of all that something has changed. One of The Bachelor’s most powerful appeals is the lucrative contestant-to-influencer pipeline. Besides the main Bachelor or Bachelorette, contestants are often not paid by the network to appear on the show for up to two months at a time, depending on the series ( Paradise does come with a paycheck ). Many quit their jobs, take out loans , and buy new wardrobes because they understand that even one appearance in the first episode could mean Bachelor-related deals in the form of sponsored Instagram posts and party hosting gigs. Some have been able to turn podcasts into entire media empires . Lest those opportunities dry up, former contestants feel a pressure to continue evangelizing The Bachelor’s value and continue to appear on Bachelor off-shoot shows, because their own celebrity is so associated with the franchise’s success. For Hopkins, Maddows, and Tareke to consider their options outside of something like Paradise hints the series may not have such an iron fist around its contestants anymore — and a more compassionate future could be ahead.