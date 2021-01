The formalities out of the way, it’s time for the limos to pull up. As always, there are mostly normal introductions with a few wacky ones mixed in. Alana brings a plate of noodles and has herself and Matt eat one Lady and the Tramp style. Kaili shows up in her underwear with two gowns for Matt to choose from. (Surprise, he’s very into her “confidence.") Katie “brought something from home that is very special” to her: a vibrator Kit, a 21-year-old “fashion entrepreneur,” rolls up in a Bentley because the limo had “a rideshare vibe.” I’m more impressed by the fact that she wore a short feathered dress and ankle boots — we so rarely get any unique limo arrival outfits. I also give a shoutout to Chelsea the 28-year-old model in this area, because she wore an edgy black gown. Lastly, there’s Victoria, who is carried in on a platform, wears a tiara, and greets the other women by saying, “The queen has arrived, bitches!” Oh yeah, and her job title is "Queen," too.