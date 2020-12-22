This Is The Last Time The Bachelor Was New To The Franchise, Like Matt James

Since then, the Bachelor has always been a familiar figure, usually a former frontrunner from the past season of The Bachelorette. That said, there have been some curveball picks: it took Nick Viall several years after his first stint on The Bachelorette to get the Bachelor gig, and Arie Luyendyk, Jr. got a season six years after Emily Maynard turned him down. Brad Womack, who headed the show in 2011, was technically the last lead without a Bachelorette past, but he wasn't new to Bachelor Nation — at that point, it was his second time holding the title. Brad had previously been the Bachelor just four years before.