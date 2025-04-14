America Is Still America-ing In The Last Of Us Season 2

My point isn’t that The Last Of Us should be creating a Jackson that is a magical, oasis free of judgment, hate, and societal issues — that’s probably more of a fantasy than a mushroom zombie apocalypse. But the characters should be trying. It would be nice, at least, to have the impression that some of them have the longterm goal of making things better than they once were. Yes, the world beyond Jackson’s walls is unpredictable hot garbage. Within its walls, however, they’ve been given the chance to remake their corner of the world into something new. Instead of doing that, they’re just inching their way back to the same old version of America — one that was full of flaws that too many people were willing to abide by.