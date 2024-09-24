Our Queer Foremothers Fought to Create Spaces for Us. These Latines Carry Their Legacy

Being able to come together gave them the opportunity to organize and put pressure on the government to ensure they had equitable rights, too. The adoption of Bolivia’s new constitution in 2009, which added protections against sexual identity and gender-based discrimination, meant queer communities became more visible in Bolivia. In Cochabamba, in particular, they began to create their own events. Queer pageants with titles like “Miss Lesbian” or “Mister Gay” sprung up. They rented out entire boliches, or nightclubs, to celebrate themselves just as they were. And instead of passing on knowledge discreetly, they posted online to draw bigger crowds. Simultaneously, in Santa Cruz, there were also daytime activities, queer-owned restaurants, and cultural centers that popped up.