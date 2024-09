Our Queer Foremothers Fought to Create Spaces for Us. These Latines Carry Their Legacy

Still, it’s not easy to start a queer-owned space. “Permits aren’t easy to get in Bolivia,” Del Castillo says. “You have to show capital. You have to ask the Càmara of Commerce. You have to be a ‘ sociedad anónima ’ (a public corporation) if you are more than two owners. There’s an environmental permit, and if it’s a bar or nightclub, there can’t be a church or schools within five blocks.” And even if they’ve managed it all and started their own business — there’s still issues down the line that can threaten their livelihoods. “There are a lot of administrative fines,” she adds. “And when there is an owner who is lesbian, bisexual, nonbinary, or any other identity, then the fines will be even more direct, even worse.”