An Open Secret: How My Queerness is Tied to Lesbians of Puerto Rico’s Past

During my college years in Puerto Rico, I was still mostly in the closet even though I had come out to my parents. I’m sure there was a queer culture somewhere around me, but I wasn’t interested in looking for it. I was afraid of being othered; all I wanted was to keep myself in the background. During the last summer before I moved to New Jersey, I went to my first Pride march with a friend from school. It was the first time in my life that I felt like I belonged. It felt easier to breathe seeing so many people decked out in rainbows — there was space for me, still. When I returned home, giddy with queer joy, my parents yelled at me, and they proceeded to give me the silent treatment for days. My identity became an open secret in our home, even in our apartment — known, but never spoken.