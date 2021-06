The Pandemic’s Transformation Of Queer Spaces Has Been A Blessing — & A Curse

“I knew I had always been gender non-conforming, but had never really labelled it or even verbally acknowledged it” they told R29. “But all of this newfound time allowed me to really think about it and ask myself questions… There was none of that external influence to make me second guess myself. No dickhead you overhear at the pub, spouting misogynist bullshit or no visits to older family members who remind you of the strict binary that operates almost everywhere outside of my home.” Sophie used the space provided by the pandemic for self-reflection, and, after trying to work out which gender they felt more aligned to and why, they realized that they were trying to fit into categories that just didn’t work for them. “I felt happy in neither of the two options and asked the people I was living with to start referring to me as they/them ,” they say.