It’s so interesting because a decade ago we weren’t even acknowledging the existence of transgender people, now we are starting to have conversations to shed light on the experience of trans people. And still, I observe the overwhelming majority of active conversations about trans people are still held without them. Transgender is not a monolithic experience, it is a complex, rich, wide, and varied spectrum that one person cannot even begin to touch on broadly. In the face of the disproportionate rates of violence that Black transgender people, undocumented and asylum-seeking transgender people of color, Indigenous transgender people, and the countless intersections of oppression that trans people find themselves at, we must use this same creative energy we see now to find ways to amplify all of these voices. My experience, while real and authentic, is but one of many experiences that exist as a transgender person. In order to paint a full picture of that experience, we need to bring more voices to the table in order to make that happen.